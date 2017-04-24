Muslim Man Who Threatened Christians on Facebook LIve Charged With 'Terrorist Threat'

Authorities filed criminal charges against a Muslim man who went live on Facebook and threated Christians attending a conference in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Lincoln County State's Attorney Tom Wollman and Attorney General Marty Jackley have confirmed that charges including one count of "terrorist threat," class five felony were filed against Ehab Abdulmutta Jaber. The charges could land him in prison for a maximum of five years and/or a penalty of $10,000.

The Minnehaha County State's attorney also indicted the man for possessing methamphetamine after police discovered the drug along with more firearms in his home.

It all started when the 45-year-old man was escorted out of the Worldview Weekend Christian Conference in South Dakota on April 9 after security personnel saw him recording a video of the event while holding a handgun.

They eventually learned that he went to the parking lot and began a livestream from his Facebook social media account where he brandished his guns and spoke threats laced with profanities, calling out those in attendance of the conference to "Be scared," and "Be [expletive] terrified."

Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens initially said that no charges will be filed against Jaber as he has open carry and concealed carry permits for all his firearms.

"He had a lot of guns with him but he wasn't breaking any laws," Clemens said. 'He didn't threaten anybody directly, he didn't threaten any groups of people anything like that and it's not illegal to carry guns or have guns with you."

Jaber spoke about the incident and explained his side. He told KDLT News that he was upset because of the event, which was "branded" as an anti-Muslim rally.

"There were children, there were men, women of all ages," he said. "It was like a family picnic come to hate all Muslims."

He added, "I didn't go there because it was a Christian conference, I went there because it was anti-Muslimism and I was curious."

He also said he was not escorted out of the event. Jaber explained that he left out of his own accord when he was finished.

"I was done with the event. I didn't go to hurt anyone, so I left," said Jaber.

(WARNING: Video contains profanities and foul language)