'My Hero Academia' Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers: Deku and Todoroki to Battle for 10 Million Points in 'Cavalry Battle Finale'

The Human Cavalry Battle reaches its decisive climax in the next episode of the anime series "My Hero Academia." Whose team will earn the highest points and will ultimately be declared the winner?

YouTube/FUNinmation Can Izuku Midoriya become his generation's All Might in "My Hero Academia" season 2?

Alliances have been made and lines drawn as students of U.A. High compete with everything they've got in the ongoing Sports Festival. Everybody wants to make a mark and most are even willing to do whatever it takes to get ahead of the game as shown in the official trailer for the next episode.

Every other team will still be gunning for Deku's headband, which is worth 10 million points, but an unforeseen development in the previous episode led to Team Katsuki temporarily shifting their focus on Team Neito after the latter swiped off the former's band. Class B has intentionally taken the backseat in the first round of the Sports Festival in order to observe Class A's skills and strategic plays. Now, they are ready to make stir things up by making their own aggressive moves.

Additionally, Team Todoroki has just declared war against Team Deku. Todoroki himself has confidently announced that he will be taking Deku's headband. Will Deku's team be able to optimize their Quirks in order to protect Deku's headband at all costs, or will Deku's own Quirk unleash a previously unseen burst of power that sends all of their rivals scurrying away?

Deku may have had a hard time putting together his own team at the beginning of the second round, but he seems to have found very skillful companions in Ochaco, Mei and Fumikage. Then again, Todoroki's team is made even more formidable by Iida, Denki and Momo, plus there is also still the looming threat of the sneaky Class B players who may only need a brief moment of distraction to snatch everybody's headband away.

Will the final minutes of the Human Cavalry Battle be a showdown between friends, or will friends eventually team up against their common enemies?

"My Hero Academia" airs every Saturday at 5:30 p.m. JST on MBS and can also be streamed online via Hulu.