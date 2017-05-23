'My Hero Academia' Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers: Uraraka Takes Bakugo On for the Final Spot in the Tournament

The first round of the final tournament at the prestigious U.A. High Sports Festival is coming to a close on the next episode of "My Hero Academia." And the upcoming final match promises to be an intense and emotional one that can either make or break its two participants.

In the previous episode, Uraraka was shown walking out of the arena to spend some much needed alone time in the waiting room prior to her impending match with Bakugo. She expressed her concern over it to Iida and Deku but refused to take Deku's offered strategy to defeat Bakugo. And when it finally came the time to leave the waiting room, Uraraka even promised to meet Iida and Deku in the finals before walking into the arena to face off with her intended opponent.

With so much riding on the fulfillment of her dreams, will Uraraka's desire for victory be enough to surpass that of Bakugo's? No matter the outcome, it seems that Uraraka will be giving it her all in order to fulfill her dream of becoming a superhero so that her parents can take it easy for a change.

The official trailer for the episode titled "Bakugo vs Uraraka" teases an all out battle of Quirks as Uraraka fights with everything she's got despite already feeling half-hopeless about her chances for victory. Will the promise she made to Deku to meet in the final round be enough to keep her fighting through her fears and anxieties?

In a battle between a fighter who takes much pride in his offensive powers and one whose Quirk has no readily apparent offensive use, who will reign supreme?

It seems that Deku will also be having a chance encounter with Endeavor in the next episode when the latter walks out from a corner, much to Deku's surprise. All Might's rival seems to be imparting a piece of wisdom or opinion, or both, but the trailer does not really give much hint of what it's all about.

"My Hero Academia" season 2 episode 9 airs on Saturday, May 27, at 5:30 p.m. JST on MBS. It can also be streamed online via FUNimation, Hulu and Crunchyroll.