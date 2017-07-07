NAE Hosts 'Pray Together Sunday,' Hundreds of Congregations Unite to Pray for Revival

(Photo: Special to The Christian Post/Don Haynes) Group on the field at Angel Stadium during "altar call" at SoCal Harvest 2013 pray together after evangelist Greg Laurie's invitation to accept Jesus Christ, Aug. 25, 2013.

The National Association of Evangelicals will be hosting an event calling hundreds of churches across the country to pray for a revival in the United States.

Called "Pray Together Sunday," the event is slated for Sunday, July 9, with the NAE's website calling for "a collective prayer for spiritual renewal in our communities and nation."

"At the heart of Pray Together Sunday is the belief that Jesus changes everything. ... We will ask God for renewal in our own hearts and in those around us," noted NAE.

"With one voice, we will worship Him and ask Him to transform our congregations, communities and nation for His glory."

NAE spokeswoman Sarah Kropp Brown told The Christian Post on Thursday that the event was built on the belief in "the power of prayer."

"We recount amazing ways that God has answered prayers in our personal lives, through our churches and in our communities," said Brown.

"The National Association of Evangelicals believes it's time for an extraordinary outpouring of prayer across our country."

This year's event stems from last year, when the NAE held the Pray Together Sunday in advance of a large gathering held at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. called "Together 2016."

For this year, Brown explained to CP that hundreds of congregations have signed up for the observance, amounting to about twice the number involved last year.

"Through Pray Together Sunday, we hope churches will be encouraged by taking part in an event that connects them to others across the country and denominations," added Brown.

"And we hope Pray Together Sunday will prompt corporate prayer in homes, churches and communities far beyond July 9."

Materials for Pray Together Sunday include a bulletin insert for participating congregations that lists specific prayer issues, like praying for healing from political division, praying for better Christian witness, and praying for better understanding among different groups.

"In order to live at peace with others, we must be worshipers of the Prince of Peace and filled with his Spirit of peace," reads another area of focus described in the bulletin insert.

"Take time to worship Jesus and seek the control of the Holy Spirit as you trust him to guide your prayers."