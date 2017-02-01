'Narcos' Season 3 Updates, Release Date: Cast Members Share Set Photos on Instagram; Story to Focus on El Chapo

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Production for "Narcos" season 3 is currently underway, and that means fans can look forward to more stories involving the Colombian drug trade. But until Netflix announces a premiere date, some of the show's cast members have been sharing filming updates on Instagram to tide fans over.

Facebook/NarcosNetflix'Narcos' season 3 is expected to premiere this year on Netflix.

Pedro Pascal, who plays DEA agent Javier Pena, shared photos of the production set in Cartagena, Colombia. One shot sees a colorful alley, while another features the Iglesia San Pedro church.

A photo posted by Pedro Pascal (@pascalispunk) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:39am PST

A photo posted by Pedro Pascal (@pascalispunk) on Feb 2, 2017 at 9:27am PST

A photo posted by Pedro Pascal (@pascalispunk) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:34am PST

Another photo sees Pascal taking a selfie with Miguel Angel Silvestre, a new cast member added to season 3 of the series. Silvestre, known for his work on "Sense8," will portray a money launderer for a cartel, although for which cartel remains to be seen. It can be recalled that season 2 depicted the downfall of Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura) as well as his Medellin Cartel. With Escobar out of the picture, the Cali Cartel will take center stage.

However, this time around, it looks like the business will spread elsewhere - particularly Mexico. The official Twitter page of the Netflix series shared a clip in January that was captioned, "We'll catch up with you, El Chapo."

We'll catch up with you, El Chapo. In the meantime, taking notes... #Narcos pic.twitter.com/hy4jnU269S — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) January 20, 2017

For those who are unaware, El Chapo is the nickname of Mexican drug lord Joaquin Guzman. Since the Cali Cartel was responsible for penetrating the Mexican market with its drug trade, it is believed that season 3 will show how Mexicans will get involved in the cocaine industry. And this is where El Chapo will come in, although an actor has yet to be announced for the role.

Silvestre has also been very active on Instagram, sharing photos of his time filming season 3 with his co-star, Pascal. One photo sees them goofing around against a blue gate of sorts, while another sees them smiling as they stand under an umbrella.

A photo posted by Miguel Angel Silvestre (@miguelangelsilvestre) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:29am PST

A photo posted by Miguel Angel Silvestre (@miguelangelsilvestre) on Feb 3, 2017 at 7:59am PST

A photo posted by Miguel Angel Silvestre (@miguelangelsilvestre) on Feb 2, 2017 at 2:58pm PST

More recently, Silvestre shared a snap that seemed to indicate that filming for season 3 - or at least those involving his scenes - has wrapped in Colombia.

A photo posted by Miguel Angel Silvestre (@miguelangelsilvestre) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:52am PST

"Narcos" season 3 is expected to premiere sometime this year.