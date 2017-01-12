'Naruto Shippuden' Episode 489 Spoilers News: Shikamuru Hiden Arc To Get Started, Story Of The Shinobi's Secret Mission To Be Told

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Shikamaru Nara has made an impression on anime fans, thanks to his atypical blend of laziness and brilliance. Those who want to learn even more about how he operates are in luck as episode 489 of "Naruto Shippuden" will shine a spotlight on the often reluctant but still highly reliable ninja.

Specifically, the upcoming episode of the anime is expected to feature the beginning of the Shikamaru Hiden story arc, The Inquisitr reports.

Viz.com Episode 489 of 'Naruto Shippuden' will focus more on Shikamaru Nara

The Shikamaru Hiden story arc is expected to be based on the previously released "Shikamaru Hiden: A Cloud Drifting in Silent Darkness" light novel that delves deeper into one particular mission of great importance.

According to the Wiki entry for the light novel, the mission in question is essentially one Shikamaru must undertake in order to keep the peace, though it is also one that will call on him to use force in order to get the job done.

Episode 489 of "Naruto Shippuden" will get the ball rolling in terms of finally telling the story of Shikamaru's secret mission, though it's unclear just how far it will go into the Shikamaru Hiden arc.

In all likelihood, given the amount of content featured in the "Shikamaru Hiden: A Cloud Drifting in Silent Darkness" light novel, the story itself will be told over the course of multiple episodes, similar to what was done very recently with the Sasuke Shinden arc.

The first episode of the anime that will feature the Shikamaru Hiden story arc will air on Jan. 12, according to a recent report from Spiralling Sphere.

Following the completion of the Shikamaru Hiden story, the anime is then expected to turn its attention to the Konoha Hiden story arc next month, Crunchyroll reported.

More news about the upcoming episodes of "Naruto Shippuden" should be made available in the near future.