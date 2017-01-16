'Naruto Shippuden' Episode 490: Shikamaru's Story To Continue, An Encounter With Gengo May Happen Soon

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Episode 489 of "Naruto Shippuden" featured the beginning of the Shikamaru Hiden story arc, and fans can expect episode 490 to further build upon what has already happened and perhaps even provide a long look at the silver-tongued scoundrel known as Gengo.

Viz Media Episode 490 of 'Naruto Shippuden' is expected to air on Jan. 19

The previous episode of the anime laid the groundwork for what is likely to be touched upon in episode 490. In the last installment, fans learned more about this possible threat looming just over the horizon and how the mysterious Gengo is someone who needs to be dealt with right away.

The normally laid back Shikamaru is unable to ignore this threat and thus steps up to take it on, even though the secret undertaking is alienating him from some of his closest and dearest friends.

While episode 489 did provide fans with enough background so that they can understand what's about to come next, there are still some elements lacking.

As Anime News Network noted recently, episode 489 of "Naruto Shippuden" was pretty light on action, but fans may see something different in episode 490.

With their enemy identified and the mission known, the next episode of the anime may finally feature Shikamaru and his companions coming face-to-face with their opponent, but the meeting likely won't be a pleasant one.

Gengo's charismatic way of speaking means that people are drawn to him, and that also means getting to him will likely prove to be a challenge.

Fans can learn even more about Gengo and how Shikamaru's story will continue to unfold when episode 490 of the anime airs on Jan. 19, according to a recent report from Spiralling Sphere. Following episode 490, the Shikamaru-centric story arc is expected to run for three more episodes, with the last one expected to air on Feb. 9.

More news about the upcoming episodes of "Naruto Shippuden" should be made available in the near future.