'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4' News: 'Road to Boruto' Expansion Officially Released, Learn More About What It Features

After a long wait that dates back to September of last year, "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" players can now finally get their hands on the newly released "Road to Boruto" expansion pack.

A trailer marking the release of the new expansion pack was shared recently over on Twitter by Bandai Namco.

Several additional features are included in this expansion, including new fighters.

Developers named the new playable characters featured in the expansion pack in a recent post on the game's official website. The new fighters coming to the game are the young Shinobis Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki, the Seventh Hokage version of Naruto, the Wandering Shinobi version of Sasuke and last but not least, Mecha Naruto.

New combination techniques will also be included in the game, and players can unleash them upon their unlucky foes.

Additional characters are not the only features coming to "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" via the "Road to Boruto" expansion.

A new story mode based on the events of "Boruto: Naruto the Movie" is also being made available to players. While going through this new story mode, players can expect to stumble upon some previously unseen areas of the Hidden Leaf Village, and they can look forward to having action-packed encounters as well, with Momoshiki and Kinshiki serving as the immensely powerful opponents players will need to eliminate.

Players who are interested in the expansion can now purchase it on its own for the game, while those who have yet to get the base game can opt to buy the "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto" full pack. The full pack features the base game, the expansion and also the game's season pass that provides access to previously released downloadable content packs.

More news about "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" should be made available soon.