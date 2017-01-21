'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4' News: Spotlight Shines On Sarada Uchiha In Latest 'Road to Boruto' Trailer

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

As the young daughter of the highly skilled Sakura Haruno and the preternaturally gifted Sasuke Uchiha, Sarada Uchiha is unsurprisingly quite the exceptional fighter herself. "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" players can see exactly what she is capable of when she is added to the game via the "Road to Boruto" expansion.

While players will have to wait for a little bit longer for the arrival of the new expansion, they can still check out Sarada's moves in a recently released gameplay trailer.

In the trailer, players can see just how formidable of a fighter Sarada really is. She is light on her feet while also remaining very precise with her strikes, enabling her to deal significant amounts of damage in rapid bursts.

Still, Sarada doesn't always need to rely on her quickness and precision in order to succeed in battle.

Similar to her father, Sarada possesses an array of long-range techniques that she can pull out in any battle in order to keep her distance from her foes.

One more thing that can help Sarada in battle is the Sharingan.

Given that she is a member of the Uchiha clan, it should come as no surprise that she is able to use the Sharingan as well, and "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" players can even take a look at how she uses it inside the game in the trailer above.

Along with Sarada, players who opt to purchase the "Road to Boruto" expansion will also be able to add Boruto and Mitsuki to their rosters. The Seventh Hokage version of Naruto as well as the Wandering Shinobi version of Sasuke are also included in the expansion pack.

The "Road to Boruto" expansion pack is currently set to be released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" on Feb. 3.