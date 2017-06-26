'Naruto Storm Trilogy' Release Date: Bandai Namco Offers Freebies to Early Buyers

A new commercial for the highly anticipated game collection "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy" has been released online.

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment)A promotional image for "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy."

There, it was revealed that Bandai Namco Entertainment will offer a limited edition foldable poster book to those who purchase first copies of the bundle.

Adorned with a "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy" logo on the front, the freebie features artwork that represents the titles included in the collection.

The design for "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 1" features a young Naruto and young Sasuke while Sage Naruto and the Akatsuki clan are the face of the sequel.

Kurama Mode Naruto, Kushina and the Nine Tails make up the imagery for "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3." The poster book also has a spread featuring different variations of Naruto together.

Hardcore fans of the "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm" games would not want to miss out on this poster book. However, it only appears to be available for fans in Japan only.

"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy" will be available in a physical version in the said country while gamers in North America and Europe can purchase a digital-only version.

There is also a bundle that comes with "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto" in addition to the first three installments.

This package is officially called "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy" and will be available in both digital and physical versions exclusively in the west.

"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy" will be available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. There is currently a Nintendo Switch version planned at the moment.

Set for release on July 27 in Japan and "fall" in North America and Europe, "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy" includes the first three installments in the hit video game franchise developed by CyberConnect2 and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment.