NASA News, Updates: Possible Asteroid Strike Predicted to Happen on October 12

Remember how NASA reminded people that the Earth will most likely experience an asteroid hit sooner rather than later? Now, the agency is backing it up with a report that says Earth will witness asteroids passing by from a distance that might be too close for comfort.

REUTERS/Carlos Barria Tourists take pictures of a NASA sign at the Kennedy Space Center visitors complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 14, 2010.

NASA has been the agency that people turn to for answers regarding anything that happens beyond the atmosphere. In a sense, they have been the Earth's safety net in that they are capable of predicting disasters and warning people about possible threats. Their recent analysis of data has proved to be arguably alarming.

According to The Sun, the space agency made a prediction that there will be at least five asteroids that will be passing by Earth this year. The first encounter is predicted to happen on July 23, when asteroid 2017 BS5 will come within 752,937 miles of Earth. Although that's a distance that no one needs to worry about, one of the five asteroids are actually within a dangerous distance of Earth.

The biggest risk of collision will be asteroid 2012 TC4 and according to its current path and speed, it's set to come within 35,828 miles of Earth on October 12. The space agency has said before that the human race is due for extinction caused by an asteroid strike. Fortunately, this might not be it seeing as the predictions indicate that the asteroid will likely hit water if it were to permeate the Earth's protective layers. This will likely cause water-related disasters but it won't be enough to wipe out the human race.

Regardless, NASA has been persistent and unwavering in its mission to understand outer space. One can only hope that when the time comes for the predicted asteroid strike to happen, the human race will be more than prepared for it.