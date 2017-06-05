'Nashville' Season 5 Episode 13 Spoilers: Juliette Nervous About First Public Appearance After Plane Crash

Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere) will be prepping for a major event in the upcoming episode of "Nashville" season 5 on CMT.

facebook/NashvilleCMT Promo photo for 'Nashville' season 5

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode called "'Til I Can Make It on My Own," the ambitious country music superstar will reportedly conduct her very first public performance since her fatal plane crash at the start of the season. But the usually confident musician will struggle with anxiety and nervousness as her performance date draws near.

Meanwhile, Bucky Dawes (David Alford) and Zach Welles (Cameron Scoggins) will have their own conflict in the upcoming episode of the country musical drama. Reports claim that Zach will not be pleased with Bucky's vision for Highway 65.

The trailer reveals that Bucky will get the cold shoulder from Zach, and Deacon Claybourne (Charles Esten) will be the one who will break the news to the co-founder of the music label that was also owned by the late Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton). This could definitely hurt Bucky's feelings.

On the other hand, Daphne Conrad's (Maisy Stella) downward spiral continues after the death of her mother Rayna. After being diagnosed with depression, the teenager will find comfort in her new friend Liv (Odessa Adlon). Despite their careless adventures, Daphne will still know what is right from wrong when Liv and her other friends decide to trespass a junkyard.

The episode will also feature a confrontation between Scarlett O'Connor (Clare Bowen) and Damien George (Christian Coulson).

The upcoming episode of "Nashville" season 5 will air on CMT on Thursday, June 8, at 9 p.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, showrunner Marshall Herskovitz talked about their plans for the 100th episode of the series that will air on June 15.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Herskovitz shared that the episode will feature a major milestone. However, it will not bring something from the past.

"The 100th episode fell very early in the second half of the season, and it did not seem like a time to do anything that was retrospective. The stories had a life of their own and the stories needed to continue. It wasn't a time to start looking backwards," the showrunner stated.