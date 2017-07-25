'Nashville' Season 5 Spoilers: Maddie and Juliette Get Nominated for the Same AMA; Gunnar Moves On With Another Woman

Facebook/NashvilleCMT 'Nashville' season 5 airs Thursdays on CMT.

The upcoming episode of "Nashville" season 5 will see Maddie (Lennon Stella) get nominated for an American Music Award. However, trouble may be afoot as Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) is also up for the same honor.

The synopsis of the new episode, titled "Speed Trap Town," states that Maddie and Juliette will both receive a nod for the same American Music Award. Knowing Juliette, the news will not go over too well.

Meanwhile, Gunnar (Sam Palladio) will travel back to his hometown. There, he will encounter the ghosts that he left behind. One of them may take his mind off his recent breakup with Scarlett (Clare Bowen), who will be busy learning self-defense after losing her baby and having a close brush with death.

Finally, Deacon (Charles Esten) will assist Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday) with her recording, but it remains to be seen if she will let him.

A teaser trailer for the next episode has also been released. It opened with Deacon and Daphne (Maisy Stella) waking Maddie up with the good news that she had been nominated for an AMA. Maddie was overjoyed by the news and seemed honored to be nominated alongside Katy Perry. However, her smile turned upside down when she found out that Juliette was nominated for the same award as well, especially after their fight at the latter's party in the previous episode.

Elsewhere, Deacon offered Jessie his help, but she questioned his intentions. He assured her that this was something that he wanted to do. However, she felt that he was being too controlling, and the two have a spat.

Gunnar, on the other hand, crossed paths with a girl from his past and they greeted each other with a hug. It was obvious that she liked him, but the teaser cut off just as they were about to kiss.

"Nashville" season 5 airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. EDT on CMT.