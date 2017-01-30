NBA Trade Rumors 2017: New York Knicks and L.A. Clippers Looking for Third-Party For Carmelo Anthony Swap

This season's slew of National Basketball Association (NBA) trade rumors continues to heat up particularly the one involving the New York Knicks and their relentless efforts in trying to ship out Carmelo Anthony.

Reuters New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony directs traffic on offense during a 2013 home game

Interestingly, the 32-year-old reportedly has a no-trade clause in his contract. But obviously, that does not fan out rumors about him packing bags and moving to a new team soon. A report by New York Daily News' Frank Isola noted that the publication learned that "the Knicks and [Los Angeles] Clippers are discussing a deal for Carmelo Anthony that does not include Chris Paul, Blake Griffin or DeAndre Jordan going to New York." In fact, the East coast team is even willing to get in a deal "even if they don't get one of the Clippers' Big 3 in return."

That being said, ESPN notes that both the Knicks and Clippers are currently looking for a third-party facilitator to push forward with the Anthony trade, but up to now, nothing final has been set and everything is still in active development.

"The most substantive talks between the teams took place last week, according to sources with knowledge of the discussions, but have continued into this week as the Clippers have maintained a consistent interest in Anthony, who has two years and roughly $53 million remaining on his contract," the report tips.

As for Anthony, the whirlwind of rumors regarding his supposed imminent trade has been taking a toll on him. The pro baller has recently been candid about coping with everything saying that while he tries not to really get himself immersed in these speculations, it cannot be helped but affect his mental perspective of things. It is important to note that the forward would personally have liked to stay with his current squad, but is also open to other options if the management has a different plan for the team

Following that very bold statement and just a really strainful week for both the Knicks and their community, fans did not hold back about booing their very own, which Anthony took in like a trooper.

Meanwhile, as this off-court drama continues to unfold, the New York Knicks would have to get their act together in the field as they face the Atlanta Hawks next.