'NBA 2K17' Patches News: Update 1.10 Released This Week, Adds All-Star Tournament

For the third time this week, 2K Games released a patch for "NBA 2K17," which adds the All Star Tournament functionality to the hit basketball simulation game.

2K GamesA screenshot of "NBA 2K17"

This addition could not have come at a better time with the All-Star weekend happening. There will be All-Star jerseys, courts and rosters that will go along with it to give players the full experience.

New patch is out for #NBA2K17 which adds 2K All Star Tournament functionality & addresses a “hop step” exploit. — NBA 2K 2K17 (@NBA2K) February 2, 2017

The All-Star weekend is usually one of the highlights in the "NBA 2K" franchise so fans ought to be excited about what this update has in store.

2K Games, however, is yet to provide the complete patch notes so there is no word on the exact items and tweaks this brand-new update will do in "NBA 2K17."

It was noted that apart from the addition of the All-Star functionality, the "NBA 2K17" patch will also address the "hop step" exploit in the game. Although that does not seem all that much, the update actually comes in a whopping size of 7.6 GB.

Just days before the release of this massive update, 2K Games also rolled out two patches for "NBA 2K17" focused on polishing the game.

The issue of users sitting on the team logo screen during startup for an extended period of time has been rectified with the "NBA 2K17" patch.

Additionally, the glorious glitch in which players were given the ability to upgrade their MyPLAYER beyond the limit of the selected archetype was also removed.

The patch also eliminated the issue that seemed to be causing to put off offensive strategies from running properly during gameplay.

Some of the changes in "NBA 2K17" after that patch is that MyPLAYERs are now able to attain an overall rating of 99 while MyPARK users will now have default camera settings for their chosen camera angle, while still enjoying the liberty of selecting the camera they want to use.