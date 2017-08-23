'NBA 2K18' News: Last of the Additional Classic Teams Recently Confirmed

'02 New Jersey Nets and '05 San Antonio Spurs will be included in the game

More Classic Teams are coming to "NBA 2K18" and developers recently revealed the final two that will be featured.

Announced just recently over on Twitter, the final two Classic Teams are the 2001-02 New Jersey Nets and the 2004-05 San Antonio Spurs.

Beginning with the Nets, this iteration of the team managed to put together one of the most impressive seasons in franchise history. Led by floor general Jason Kidd, the Nets navigated a tough road through the Eastern Conference and made it to the NBA Finals where they ultimately fell short to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Along with Kidd, the '02 Nets also featured high-flying forwards Richard Jefferson and Kenyon Martin along with shooters Keith Van Horn and Kerry Kittles.

Next up are the 05' Spurs, a team that folks in San Antonio likely remember very fondly.

Unlike the '02 Nets, the '05 Spurs managed to scale the NBA's summit, toppling the defending champions, the Detroit Pistons, in seven hard-fought games.

This Spurs team featured the wildly-successful trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, and surrounding those superstars were numerous veteran role players who have seen their share of playoff battles as well.

The '02 Nets and '05 Spurs are the final two Classic Teams coming to "NBA 2K18," taking the total number of additions up to 16.

Other Classic Teams that have been announced previously include the 1996-97 Miami Heat, 1998-99 New York Knicks, 2001-02 Sacramento Kings, 2003-04 Los Angeles Lakers, 2005-06 Memphis Grizzlies, 2007-08 Denver Nuggets, 2007-08 New Orleans Hornets, 2010-11 Chicago Bulls, 2010-11 Dallas Mavericks, 2011-12 Knicks, 2011-12 Oklahoma City Thunder, 2012-13 Grizzlies, 2013-14 Indiana Pacers and the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors.

With those aforementioned Classic Teams set to be added, there may also be some new players introduced as well.

These new Classic Teams should also allow basketball fans to explore dream matchups that previously could not be set up.

"NBA 2K18" is set to be released on Sept. 19.