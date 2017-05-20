'NBA 2K18' Release, Legendary Edition Pre-Order News: Shaquille O'Neal on Legendary Edition Cover; New Moments Mode Features Shaq?

NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal is on the cover of the upcoming "NBA 2K18" Legend Edition, which might be featuring a new Moments Mode with his best plays.

Facebook/NBA2KShaquille O'Neal graces the cover of the upcoming "NBA 2K18" Legend Edition.

Take-Two Interactive announces during a press release that one of NBA's Hall of Famers, Shaq, will be on the Legend Edition cover of the new "NBA 2K18" coming this September.

Shaq, who is also present at the event, shares his gratitude for the developers of "NBA 2K" in support of his 19-year basketball career.

"I want to thank 'NBA 2K' for their continuous support of my basketball and broadcast career," Shaq says.

He adds, "I'm excited to be on the cover of the 'NBA 2K18' Legend Edition and I hope my fans have a blast playing it up big man style and re-creating my most legendary in-game moments!"

The legendary former NBA player has appeared multiple times on the cover of an "NBA 2K" game, however, it will be his first to be the face of the Legend Edition. The Legend Edition comes in two variations: the Gold has Shaq with the Lakers, while the regular edition has Miami Heat on its cover.

What is interesting about Shaq's statement is his encouragement for "NBA 2K" gamers in recreating his best moments in the NBA. Could he be hinting at a new Moments Mode in the coming "NBA 2K18?"

However, although a new Moments Mode is not yet confirmed, it would be a bonus if players will also have access to other legendary NBA players in recreating their moments aside from Shaq.

Fans of "NBA 2K" can purchase the regular Legend Edition at $99.99, while the Gold Edition will be priced at $149.99. There will be a physical form available — which includes a limited-edition Shaq poster, 5 Panini trading cards, and exclusive stickers — but will only be available at GameStop.

"NBA 2K18" is slated to launch on Sept. 15, available on PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders become available four days before launch.