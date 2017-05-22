NBA Free Agency Rumors: John Wall to Sign Extension Contract with Wizards?

The free agency rumors are in full gear despite the ongoing final games for the Western and Eastern Conferences in the NBA 2016–2017 season.

Reuters/Kyle TeradaWashington Wizards starting point guard John Wall gets designated player veteran extension.

One of the current rumors in the NBA free agency market involves Washington Wizards starting point guard John Wall, who was recently named as one of the members of the All-NBA third team. According to reports, Wall's new achievement enabled him to sign a "designated player veteran extension" that could start in July.

Reports also claim that the four-year extension that will start during the 2019–2020 NBA season could be worth as much as $160 million. This means he could earn $36 million per year if the Wizards will serve him the offer.

But according to the 26-year-old Raleigh, North Carolina native, he and his agents have yet to receive an official offer from his current team.

"I know all about those. I haven't talked to my agents and stuff like that," Wall stated in an interview with The Washington Post. "I don't know if I have to talk about an extension and all that because so much more you can get later down the road and what's at stake. I just sit back with my family, my team and see what we want to talk about and see if there's anything to discuss this summer or just wait."

Other reports claim that Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is now officially declared a free agent by taking advantage of the early termination clause in his contract. This could be a big blow to the team, but the Raptors' president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri states that he opted not to stress about what might happen to the team once Lowry's free agent status begins in July.

However, he admits that he is still doing everything to keep Lowry in the team. "What's my job? My job is to make it happen [re-sign Lowry]," Ujiri also states. "Or my job is to figure it out, if it doesn't happen, where we go from here."

More details about the NBA free agency market should arrive in the coming days.