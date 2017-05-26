'NBA Live 18' News: More Screenshots and Gameplay Snippets Surface Online, Offer Early Look at Upcoming Game

The "NBA Live" franchise is coming back this year with "NBA Live 18," and interested fans can already check out early looks of the game.

EA SportsLeBron James as seen in 'NBA Live 16'

First off, new screenshots are providing clear looks at some of the NBA's biggest stars.

As shown in an article from Gameranx, there are screenshots showing off Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry and another featuring the all-around basketball powerhouse known as LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Other screenshots show players who are in the running to take home the regular season MVP award this year, with those being Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

There are also screenshots showcasing up-and-comers Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

High-scoring guards Kyrie Irving of the Cavaliers and DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors have also been featured in the screenshots.

For those basketball fans who want to see more of "NBA Live 18," they can also check out a brief gameplay snippet.

YouTuber "DenkOps" recently uploaded a video featuring a short gameplay sequence.

Several more NBA stars were shown in the video, with many of them pulling off their signature moves and some who even executed their easily recognizable celebrations.

Later on in the video, "DenkOps" also shared some of the things mentioned by the developers during a recent "NBA Live" event, such as how the gameplay for the upcoming installment of the series had been "reworked" so it should be somewhat different from what previous entries featured.

At this point, there are still many things yet to be revealed about the upcoming basketball game, but fans should be able to hear more about it soon enough especially with the EA Play event set to get underway next month.

More news about "NBA Live 18" and what new features it may bring to the table should be made available in the near future.