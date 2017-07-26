'NBA Playgrounds' News: Latest Update Out Now for PC and PS4, Adds Several New Players

YouTube courtesy of NBA Playgrounds A new update has been released for 'NBA Playgrounds'

Developers have just released a new update for "NBA Playgrounds," and this one is filled with roster additions and even a supplemental game mode.

Beginning with the new members of the roster, players will find that both legends and active stars have been introduced.

The newly added legends include: Rick Barry, Elgin Baylor, Baron Davis, Tim Duncan, Jerry Lucas, Bob Pettit, Jerry West and Lenny Wilkens.

As for the active players, new guards now available in the game are: Michael Carter-Williams, Brandon Jennings, Brandon Knight and Deron Williams.

Several wing players were added as well, and they are: Trevor Ariza, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Wilson Chandler, Danny Green, Gerald Green, Jeff Green, Khris Middleton, Mike Miller, J.J. Redick, Josh Richardson, Dario Saric, J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert.

Lastly, the active big men added to the game via the update include: Tyson Chandler, Kenneth Faried, Derrick Favors, Alex Len, Timofey Mozgov and Tristan Thompson.

Some players who were already in the game have also been made available to play on second teams. In this update, players will see the Toronto Raptors' version of Vince Carter, Dwight Howard as a member of the Orlando Magic, and even Wilt Chamberlain while he was still dominating for the San Francisco Warriors.

In addition to all the new faces, the latest "NBA Playgrounds" update also brings an additional game mode in the form of the 3-Point Contest. The 3-Point Contest should be familiar to any NBA fan, so players who want to win will need to figure out which sharpshooter should be used for this mode.

A few gameplay changes and bug fixes were also included in this update.

The latest "NBA Playgrounds" update is currently available for PC and PlayStation 4 players to download. It is still unclear when it may be released for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One versions of the game.