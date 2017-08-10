NBA Trade News: Pistons Talked to Cavs About Kyrie Irving

Reuters/David Richard/USA Today Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose (1) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) in the first quarter in game one of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena.

Local reports say the Detroit Pistons is one of the teams in the National Basketball Association taking their chances in acquiring the Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving.

Pistons.com editor Keith Langlois admitted in his recent Q&A with fans: "Stan Van Gundy told me last week that, yes, the Pistons have had some level of conversation with the Cavs."

Van Gundy is the current president of basketball operations of the Detroit Pistons as well as its head coach.

However, as also pointed out by Langlois, the news is not necessarily shocking. NBA fans can recall that shortly after Irving's trade request made headlines, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski claimed that there are "approximately 20 teams that inquired with Cleveland upon the news of Irving's trade request."

"Just as Van Gundy said that all 29 teams engaged Indiana when it became common knowledge that Paul George was on the trade market, so it should be expected that every team will throw a hook in the water to see if it gets a bite," Langlois added.

Later in July, Irving's trade request became (and is still is) one of the most interesting news this NBA offseason. According to reports, his appeal was rooted in the desire to play and be recognized outside the shadow of LeBron James. However, Irving neither confirmed that, nor has he commented about getting in the trade pool.

Apart from being an NBA All-Star player for the past four years and being one of the major reasons why the Cavs won the 2016 NBA championship, Irving has consistently delivered a great performance in the last seaso, even if their team failed to defeat the Golden State Warriors.

The fact that Irving averaged 25.2 points, 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in the previous NBA regular season is a good reason for about half of the NBA teams to try and nail a contract with Cleveland and Irving.

Irving's camp did not directly deny or confirm the news. However, his agent, Jeff Wechsler, previously told ESPN: "Kyrie and I had a meeting with Cavs leadership where we discussed many different scenarios in reference to Kyrie and his future with the team."

As of now, Cleveland and Irving are staying together but that could change anytime soon.