NBA Trade Rumors 2017: Are The Chicago Bulls Thinking Of Rebuilding And What Could That Mean For All-Star Jimmy Butler?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Chicago Bulls are in a seemingly precarious position. Even though they are one of many Eastern Conference teams currently in playoff contention, they seem like long shots to make any noise once the postseason rolls around, which is probably why they are the subject of many NBA trade rumors.

Reuters/Kamil KrzaczynskiJan 1, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler (21) shoots against the New York Knicks during the first half at... Kamil Krzaczynski January 02, 2016 12:11am EST

The latest rumors in particular are hinting that the Bulls may be thinking of executing a full-scale teardown this coming trading season.

As sources recently shared with ESPN, there are apparently internal discussions taking place within the franchise focused on determining whether or not now is the right time to finally go ahead and rebuild.

What's different and so interesting about Chicago's situation is that if they do decide to embark on a rebuild, they have someone on their team who could help bring back young assets in a trade who can then in turn make the rebuilding process not quite as difficult and painful as it can be.

That player in question is none other than newly minted Eastern Conference All-Star starter Jimmy Butler.

The star swingman has been on an absolute tear recently, putting up flashy scoring numbers and serving as the dynamic core powering the Bulls' offensive attack.

Rumors from last year had already hinted at a potential Butler trade, with teams such as the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves being mentioned as possible landing spots for him, given that those franchises have plenty of young and intriguing assets to deal.

If the Bulls end up deciding that this is as far as the team can go currently and that changes need to be made if NBA titles are to be brought back to the Windy City, then Butler may very well be the first to go.

For now, Butler remains a Chicago Bull, but fans may want to keep tabs on the latest NBA trade rumors to see if that will still be the case in the weeks ahead.