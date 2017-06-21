NBA Trade Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Be The Long-Term Target For The Boston Celtics

Indiana Pacers forward Paul George and Chicago Bulls swingman Jimmy Butler are some of the NBA stars the Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in trading for, though they may have their sights set even higher.

The Celtics now feature a treasure trove of assets that can make any team envious. The team is in possession of numerous draft picks, including ones expected to be early lottery selections, as well as several young players who have yet to tap into their full potential.

If the Celtics really wanted to, they could probably put together a trade offer for just about any player that may be hard to refuse, which is why it may be a wise move for them to think big when it comes to how they utilize their assets.

In a recent article, The Big Lead's Jason McIntyre suggested that the Celtics may have the trade assets needed to put together an offer for New Orleans Pelicans star player Anthony Davis.

The Celtics could turn themselves into a true title contender with Davis on the roster. Davis could be the big man the team has been looking for, a rim-protecting star capable of cleaning up the glass who also features an impressive array of offensive skills.

Now, it is worth noting that there is no indication that Davis is even on the market. The Pelicans just pulled off a blockbuster deal of their own, acquiring DeMarcus Cousins from the Sacramento Kings to pair with Davis, and they may want to see how the two play together before they make any other big move.

Still, the Pelicans are not expected to be a serious title contender next year or even the one after that and it may not be long before trade rumblings swirl around Davis if the losses continue to mount.

Davis is under contract with the Pelicans until 2020 and he also has a player option for the 2020-21 regular season, so the Pelicans may not have to make a deal just yet, but on the other hand, the terms of that contract could make "The Brow" an even more appealing target to other NBA teams, which could in turn make them more willing to give up better assets.

If Davis ever does end up on the trading block, many NBA teams will likely be lining up to make offers for him, though none of them may be able to outbid the Celtics.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.