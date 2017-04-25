NBA Trade Rumors: Are the Los Angeles Lakers and Current Indiana Pacers Forward Paul George Set to Join Forces This Summer?

Current Indiana Pacers forward Paul George has been the subject of NBA trade rumors for a while now, and many of them are hinting at the dynamic wing player potentially heading west to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Reuters/Trevor RuszkowskiIndiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) looks to pass the ball while Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) defends in the second... Trevor Ruszkowski March 15, 2016 10:51pm EDT

It has been a rough few years for the Lakers, as they have struggled to find their footing and endured plenty of losses in the process, which is why rumors are indicating that they may be interested in acquiring a star.

George could very well be the player that the Lakers want to acquire, with rumors hinting at such, and it is easy to see why.

When he is going right, George is a top talent in the league and someone capable of imposing his will on the game on both ends of the floor.

George was even the best player on Pacers squads that came very close to making the NBA Finals, again making it easy to understand why a struggling team may look at him as a potential franchise savior.

The potentially good news for the Lakers is that George himself may also be interested in joining the team.

Former teammates of George spoken to by the Sporting News indicated that he has not made his desire to play for the Lakers a secret.

If that really is the case, then it may be in the best interest of the Pacers to make their move now and deal George to the Lakers while they can still recoup some value for their player.

In all likelihood, both the Pacers and the Lakers will not be making their move just yet, especially with the latter's draft picks still not determined at this point.

Still, if George is ever traded by the Pacers, it would seem that the Lakers are the ones in the best position to acquire his services.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.