NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics Could Go All-In If Anthony Davis Becomes Available

Celtics seem to have the prime assets needed to pull off a deal for Davis

Reuters/Trevor Ruszkowski Jan 16, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) leaves the floor after an injury in the second... Trevor Ruszkowski January 25, 2017 11:58pm EST

Though he is still just 24 years old, New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis has already established himself as one of the top basketball players alive today, which should explain why even at this early juncture, trade rumors are already starting to swirl around him.

The Pelicans have not accomplished much even with Davis, with only one, quick playoff appearance being the lone notable achievement.

For his part, Davis has remained steadfast in proclaiming his commitment to the team, but things change fast in the NBA.

Losses take their toll on even the most balanced players, and if this season ends up without a postseason appearance again, it would be hard to hold it against Davis if his eyes start to wander.

Should that happen, the Boston Celtics are expected to make a move for Davis right away.

The Vertical's Chris Mannix even noted in an article not too long ago that the Celtics could make a run for Davis if this upcoming season goes bad for the Pelicans.

It really would not be that surprising if the Celtics eventually went after Davis.

As Metro US pointed out in a recent article, Davis fits in ideally with the Celtics, which is something that cannot be said about other stars that were on or are still on the trading block.

Davis' ability to capably contest shots at the rim and also hang with guys at the perimeter makes him a valuable contributor on defense, and it certainly does not hurt that he is a dynamic offensive player too.

Any team would be improved by Davis, but the Celtics in particular may covet him as the undisputed face of the franchise they have been seeking for a while now.

The Celtics have been sitting on a treasure trove of assets for a very long time in NBA terms, but if Davis ever hits the trading block, fans should not be surprised if the Boston-based squad put all their assets on the table for him.

