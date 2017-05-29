NBA Trade Rumors: Could a Finals Loss Lead to Cavaliers Dealing Kevin Love for Knicks Forward Carmelo Anthony?

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are once again set to play for the NBA Championship, but the result of this upcoming series could have ripple effects that go into the summer and may even eventually affect the New York Knicks.

REUTERS/Aaron JosefczykThe New York Knicks are expected to look into trading star forward Carmelo Anthony this summer

Despite making it to the top of the basketball world last year by virtue of overcoming a 3-1 deficit and toppling the Warriors, the Cavaliers are still viewed as the underdogs heading into the Finals.

The Warriors are widely acclaimed for having put together what many deem to be an ideal roster for this current era of the league that is full of accurate, long-range shooters, smart playmakers and ferocious defenders.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, are also seen as a star-studded bunch, but one that may not be in the Finals were it not for the brilliance of LeBron James.

Even the members of the Cavaliers' front office seemed to think that the roster was far from perfect at certain points throughout the regular season, as acquisitions were made to bolster a team that may be on a collision course with a basketball juggernaut.

But what if the acquisitions were not enough? What if the Cavaliers fall short to the Warriors for the second time in three years?

Will a move be made then?

This is where the Knicks come in.

The Knicks are currently mired in a rough patch and rumors have consistently hinted that the team's decision-makers are looking to deal All-Star Carmelo Anthony this summer.

Rumors from this past season even hinted that Anthony could be moved to Cleveland in exchange for a package headlined by Kevin Love.

As The Inquisitr noted, Cleveland dealing Love for Anthony could be their response to the Warriors adding Durant the previous summer, though things are not that simple, of course.

For one thing, it is not even clear that Anthony would be an upgrade over Love at this point.

Love has managed to change his game in a way that he now works ideally alongside James and Kyrie Irving. Plus, his rebounding helps Cleveland claim a significant edge in at least one area over the Warriors.

Anthony has not been an especially good rebounder throughout his career nor has he flashed an incredibly accurate outside shot that would work well with the driving and dishing duo of James and Irving.

If the Cavaliers lose to the Warriors in the Finals this year, they may indeed be looking for roster upgrades this summer. However, it does not seem as though trading Love for Anthony would help in that regard.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.