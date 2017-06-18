NBA Trade Rumors: Draft Night May Prove Uneventful for Paul George and the Indiana Pacers

Draft night is routinely one of the busiest in the NBA, with teams scrambling to send in their picks and also negotiating potential swaps with their fellow squads. But even if the 2017 edition of this event is again expected to be action-packed, it may prove to be a relatively quiet one for the Indiana Pacers and their star player Paul George.

Reuters/Trevor RuszkowskiIndiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) looks to pass the ball while Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) defends in the second... Trevor Ruszkowski March 15, 2016 10:51pm EDT

NBA fans who have paid even the slightest bit of attention to the league over the past few months have likely heard about those trade rumors involving George.

The star swingman is supposedly drawing interest from different teams, making it seem as though a deal will be made as soon as possible.

Still, even with all those rumors out there, it may take some time before a George trade materializes, if it ever does.

Responding to a question about George over on Twitter, Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders shared that there is "no sense" that the star forward is set to be dealt at this point in time and the Pacers may not even be shopping him.

It makes sense for the Pacers to remain patient when it comes to their plans with George.

Both the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned as teams that may be interested in acquiring George, and it is unlikely that those squads will lose interest in making a deal if it cannot be made as soon as draft night.

Furthermore, given how unpredictable draft night can be, there is always a chance that other teams could start to show interest in George in the aftermath of it.

As more teams express interest in acquiring George, the Pacers can just stand pat, watch a bidding war ensue and simply take the best offer if they do indeed decide to deal.

Plenty of big moves may be made on the night of the NBA Draft, which is on June 22, but fans should probably not be surprised if one involving Paul George is not among them.