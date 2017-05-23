NBA Trade Rumors: Examining the Reasons Why the Los Angeles Lakers May Deal for Indiana Pacers Forward Paul George This Summer

NBA fans are likely well aware of the many rumors linking Indiana Pacers forward Paul George and the Los Angeles Lakers, making it seem as though him moving west will happen eventually and perhaps even as soon as this summer.

Reuters/Trevor RuszkowskiIndiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) looks to pass the ball while Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) defends in the second... Trevor Ruszkowski March 15, 2016 10:51pm EDT

Still, there may be smart reasons for why the Lakers and George would both be best served to wait out this summer before they join forces.

For one, if the Lakers decided to deal for George this offseason, they may end up trading away important assets for him, assets they could just hold on to if they exercise some patience.

The Lakers not making any big moves this summer may also be beneficial for George, as by the time he can sign with the team as a free agent during the 2018 offseason, then he may be able to join a deeper group of young and talented players as opposed to one missing some notable names because they were dealt.

Still, even if the Lakers and George himself may both be better off if they teamed up in 2018 instead of this year, the former may still end up trading for the latter this summer due to some important reasons.

As The Inquisitr noted recently, stars matter in basketball, even more so in Los Angeles where fans are not used to rooting for bad teams.

This recent stretch for the Lakers is one of the worst in the franchise's history and fans may be wary of coming back right away for a star-less and potentially irrelevant team.

Acquiring George alone does not fix all of that, but he at least will generate buzz for a team in need of it.

Pair George up with Lonzo Ball – the player many mock drafts have the Lakers taking with the second overall pick in the draft – and relevance may suddenly become easier to obtain for this franchise.

Furthermore, in a league where things can change rapidly from one month to the next, let alone one year to the next, there is no way to tell if George will remain determined to become a Laker in 2018, especially if the team goes through another terrible season.

The Los Angeles Lakers will need to make many important decisions this summer, and among them will likely be whether or not to pursue a trade for George.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.