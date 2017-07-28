NBA Trade Rumors: Will Minnesota Timberwolves Part With Andrew Wiggins to Acquire Kyrie Irving?

Reuters/Ken Blaze Jan 19, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots over the defense of Phoenix Suns center Tyson... Ken Blaze January 19, 2017 10:57pm EST

What happens next with Kyrie Irving has quickly turned into one of the NBA's most compelling storylines, and with good reason. Irving is the rare young star that may be on the trading block and where he goes next, wins could follow.

So, which teams may have a shot at actually acquiring him?

In an earlier report from ESPN, Irving has apparently informed the Cleveland Cavaliers that he would prefer to join some teams over the rest, and those are the Miami Heat, the New York Knicks, the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Interestingly enough, the last of those teams may have a really good shot at landing Irving, but it may cost them dearly.

According to a recent tweet from Associated Press NBA writer Jon Krawczynski, the Timberwolves are going after Irving with "incredible seriousness," and that is understandable.

The Timberwolves as currently constructed still badly need the combination of off-the-dribble dynamism and long-range marksmanship that Irving provides. The team can probably field a solid offense right now, but adding Irving to the mix could push them to another level.

Unfortunately for the Timberwolves, if they want to acquire Irving, they will likely have to deal someone valuable as well. The belief right now is that dynamic wing Andrew Wiggins is the player the Cavaliers covet for their roster.

As Krawczynski noted, it is still unclear if the Timberwolves are indeed willing to deal Wiggins.

It is a difficult situation for the Timberwolves to be in, and in their ideal world, they can add Irving without losing their budding young star.

It may ultimately come down to a choice for the Timberwolves, however, and whether they get Irving or not could hinge on their willingness to give up one potential star for another already regarded as such.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.