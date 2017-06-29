NBA Trade Rumors: Will the Houston Rockets Be Able to Acquire Paul George From the Indiana Pacers?

The Houston Rockets has just executed a league-shaking move by acquiring Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers. And now, they may be turning their attention to adding another star to their team.

That other star in question is reportedly Paul George of the Indiana Pacers.

George has been in the rumor mill for quite a while now, but this offseason is finally expected to provide a resolution to his present situation.

Currently, it is expected that the Pacers will indeed trade George at some point during this offseason, but to which team remains the million dollar question.

Several teams have already been linked to George, including the Eastern Conference finalists – the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers – as well as the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, it seems like the Rockets are joining the Paul George sweepstakes.

It even appears as though the Rockets are fairly confident they can land George. According to a source spoken to by ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Rockets reportedly think they can get either George or Carmelo Anthony.

Of course, the Rockets thinking they have a shot at acquiring George is very different from them actually doing it.

Due to the aforementioned trade for Chris Paul, the Rockets do not exactly have the most assets on hand right now, and that can really hurt him here.

Over on Twitter, the Boston Herald's Mark Murphy reported that the Celtics apparently consider the asking price for George to be "unrealistic." Later on, Murphy then passed along some information shared by a source who revealed that Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard is reportedly eyeing some likely lottery picks as well as players who can start in exchange for George.

That is a high price for the Celtics to pay, and it is one the Rockets may not even be able to approach should a bidding war occur for George.

At this point in time, even if the Houston Rockets want to acquire George to create a Big Three made up of him, Chris Paul and James Harden, it simply seems as though they may not be able to pull that off unless the asking price drops significantly or other potential trade partners opt out.