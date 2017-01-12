'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 8 Episode 13 Spoilers: Is Granger Dead?

The mole will strike again in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Hetty's (Linda Hunt) nightmare will happen as she watches her friends get arrested by the government.

Facebook/NCISLAThe team is compromised in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Hot Water," the synopsis (as seen on CarterMatt) reveals that all hell will break loose in the NCIS as the spy gets to work again. It has been a while since the culprit made his presence known, preferring to lie low because the squad was on to him. Hetty has made a promise to the Navy Secretary that she would find the mole and deliver him at his doorstep the soonest time possible. She failed though. Now, Under Secretary Duggan (Jackson Hurst) will come to remind her of her pledge to resign if she is unable to unmask the spy. Is this the end for Hetty?

Meanwhile, Hetty is not the only one going down in the team. The mole is revealed to have planted pieces of evidence which will lead to the arrest of Sam (LL Cool J), Callen (Chris O'Donnell), Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Granger (Miguel Ferrer). In the promo (as seen on Spoiler TV), a troubled Callen calls his friends, warning them that the entire team is being targeted. Later on, he is seen running as fast as he can after a canine is set loose to get him. Sam is shown in handcuffs and is being led away by agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration. Deeks is also on the run, while Kensi (Daniela Ruah) covers for him.

What's troubling is that the teaser shows a glimpse of Granger unconscious and lying on the floor. Prior to that, heavily armed soldiers raid his home. They find him arranging his suitcase and immediately put cuffs on him. Although Granger's mental faculties still work flawlessly, he cannot deny that old age is creeping up on him. The teaser hints that something bad will happen to Granger. There is a chance that he may die.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 8 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.