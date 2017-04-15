'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers: Hetty Reunites with Old Friends

Hetty (Linda Hunt) and her former colleagues will reunite for a case in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Facebook/NCISLAThe squad takes on another interesting case in the next episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Battle Scars," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that a kidnapping case will prompt Hetty to get in touch with her old contacts and see if they can help. Hetty's Vietnam War associates will be teaming up with her NCIS squad to investigate a former Navy commander who has kidnapped a Veterans Affairs administrator. It is revealed that the latter is corrupt and has been tapping funds he has no business handling.

It will be interesting to see how Hetty's old colleagues will get along with the younger group. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) are used to working by themselves. The same applies to Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen). The last time Deeks came in contact with old people, he got hit by a walking stick. Perhaps Hetty's friends will not prove to be a handful.

Last episode, the team handled a case where a nuclear weapon designer named Rebecca (played by Shanna Collins) was being accused of selling Navy secrets.

It was actually Rebecca's estranged husband who hinted that his wife might have a "secret." According to him, she had more money than she cared to admit and that it came from her "extracurricular" activities. She was allegedly selling her designs to the highest bidder. Kensi and Deeks went on an undercover mission. They posed as employees in the club where the husband works. The NCIS believed he was hiding a secret of his own.

Later on, it was revealed that both husband and wife were mere pawns to an even larger conspiracy. Fortunately, the group was able to recover the missing designs for nuclear weapons.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 8 episode 21 airs Sunday, April 23 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.