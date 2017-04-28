'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 8 Episode 22 Spoilers: Squad Teams Up With War Veterans

The squad will continue working with a bunch of war veterans in a gold heist investigation in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Facebook/NCISLAThe squad takes on another interesting case in the next episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Golden Days," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the NCIS team will once again team up with the soldiers who fought in the Vietnam War. Retired Admiral A.J. Chegwidden (John M. Jackson), Admiral Sterling Bridges (James Remar) and retired Captain Charles Langston (Carl Lumbly) are Hetty's (Linda Hunt) former colleagues whom they encountered last episode. The two groups will once again work together as they track down the missing gold bars.

This has been a rare chance for Callen (Chris O'Donnell), Sam (LL Cool J), Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) to meet their superior's old friends. It is interesting to see how the two teams interact, considering the difference in their age and strategies. The agents have no problem working with Hetty, but it does not mean her colleagues are as easy-going as she. In fact, Callen and the others found it difficult to work on the previous case because of them. Will they finally solve it without tempers flaring from one or both sides?

Last episode, the NCIS was tapped to track down a missing Veterans Affairs administrator. He was kidnapped by a Navy Captain. It turned out the official was siphoning funds. Things took a turn for the worse when after finding the two men, the captain went missing. The Navy man was abducted after he tried to sell a gold bar to a pawnshop dealer. Before the NCIS could get to the merchant, he was already gone. Somewhere in the city, a bunch of gold bars worth hundreds of millions are waiting. The squad must find them before it is too late.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 8 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.