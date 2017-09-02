'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 9 Spoilers: Squad Meets the New Boss' Snob Assistant

Facebook/NCISLA The squad will meet the new boss and her assistant in the new season for "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Entertainment Weekly has given an exclusive first look of the recent addition to the CBS series, actress Nia Long, who will play the role of Mosley, Granger's (Miguel Ferrer) replacement as the new boss of the NCIS Los Angeles office. Executive producer R. Scott Gemmill talked about the character and stated that she would be unlike anyone the squad has met and dealt with in the past. He also mentioned that Mosley would be bringing along someone she trusts, her assistant named Harley Hidoko (Andrea Bordeaux).

Harley is reportedly an ex-military while her boss is a former Secret Service agent. Aloof and quite cold with her new colleagues, it is no wonder it will take a while for the NCIS team to warm up to her. Harley is also said to be very loyal to Mosley, so any slight about the latter's form of leadership will surely reach her. Gemmill said that Mosley expects a lot from the NCIS squad. Although she knows they are good with what they do, she will still push the boundaries and expect them follow her lead.

"Nia fits perfectly as a strong woman with a distinctive point of view," the executive producer teased EW. "We play her as a Washington insider who thinks our team, as good as they are, can do better. She's here to see them reach their full potential... whether they want to or not."

Meanwhile, season 9 will see Hetty (Linda Hunt) and Callen (Chris O'Donnell) trying to convince Sam (LL Cool J) to return to work after several weeks of mourning. Sam's wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis), was killed in the previous installment. It has been teased that the ex-SEAL wishes to be left alone to grieve in peace. Spoilers reveal that Callen will have the difficult job of persuading his friend to change his mind.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 will air on Oct. 1 at 9:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.