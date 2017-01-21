'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers: Squad to Stop a Disaster from Happening

Pride (Scott Bakula) and his team will attempt to stop a city-wide catastrophe in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Facebook/NCISNewOrleansThe squad takes on another difficult case in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In the episode titled "Hell on the High Water," the synopsis (as seen on CarterMatt) reveals that the NCIS will investigate a murder case. The crime was committed in a deep sea oil rig. As Pride and the other agents comb the crime scene for evidence, they will stumble on an even bigger problem. There is a gas leak and it is only a matter of time until a huge explosion ensues. The NCIS must race against time to stop the disaster from happening. Along the way, they must also determine if the leak has something to do with the murder that took place.

Last episode, Pride and his squad were on a personal mission. They planned to make Javier Garcia (Julian Acosta) pay for what happened to Eliza West (Amanda Clayton). Eliza was an old family friend of Pride's who helped the NCIS and the FBI in the cartel investigation. She was engaged to Javier, who was later revealed to be working for the cartel. After Eliza testified, her car exploded. Pride was distraught as he promised her she would be safe. He wanted to get revenge as well as erase the cartel from the Big Easy.

His team did not disappoint him. All agreed to help. They made Javier betray the cartel. Names and valuable inside information were exposed. The joint probe of the FBI and NCIS finally yielded something good after weeks of futility. Javier gave them a lot of material to work on. He also got what he deserved. Javier was killed in a similar car explosion that took away Eliza's life. The cartel somehow discovered his betrayal and retaliated.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 3 episode 12 airs Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.