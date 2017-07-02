'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Spoilers: LaSalle to Take On More Responsibilities

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans LaSalle's mettle will be tested in the next season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

LaSalle (Lucas Black) will take on more responsibilities if Pride (Scott Bakula) is suspended in the next season of "NCIS: New Orleans."

Spoilers indicate that the senior agent and leader of the NOLA team will face the consequences of his actions from the last installment. Pride previously abducted Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber) and forced him to admit his illegal activities in New Orleans. The NCIS agent snapped when the politician kept on getting away with his crimes due to lack of evidence. Hamilton had even tried to get Percy (Shalita Grant) dismissed from her job.

It had been hinted that the higher-ups will punish Pride for what he did. Even though the squad was able to close the case and prove that Hamilton was indeed a fox in sheep's clothing, what Pride did was wrong. LaSalle is expected to take over the older man's assignments temporarily. This will be a big opportunity for him to show that he can lead the team successfully. Of course, LaSalle will not forget that he owes Pride everything in his career.

Meanwhile, executive producer Christopher Silber hinted that for LaSalle and Percy to become a couple in season 4, they must be willing to sacrifice their friendship for something deeper and more complicated. Silber said there was no question that the two love each other. What remains to be seen is their willingness to take a leap of fate.

"This relationship between them -- it's a deep friendship, and obviously they have very strong feelings for each other, which is different than the fellowship and friendship they feel to their other teammates but it's very complicated obviously for a lot of reasons, not least of which is because they are on a team and they are working together and they need to be able to focus on that. But what these two actors have been able to bring to this sort of 'Will they, won't they?' thing has been amazing," the EP teased in an interview with TVGuide.

"NCIS: New Orleans" is expected to return on Sept. 26.