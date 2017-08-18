'NCIS' Season 15 Spoilers: Will Gibbs Sacrifice His Life for McGee?

Facebook/NCIS Gibbs and McGee will fight to stay alive in the next season of "NCIS."

Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Timothy McGee's (Sean Murray) lives are in grave danger in the new season of "NCIS."

The new promo photo (via Entertainment Weekly) released for the upcoming premiere shows the two special agents in the hands of insurgents in Paraguay. The NCIS previously entered the country to track down a missing SEAL. They found him about to escape with a bunch of youngsters who were being trained to join the rebels in the Paraguayan forest. It was a personal mission for the SEAL as one of the kids was the son of the person who once saved his life.

It was revealed that two months have passed since Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) took off with the getaway helicopter to transport the abducted teens. Gibbs and McGee decided to stay behind to keep the rampaging rebels away. The image shows the two badly beaten and tussled up. Gibbs still has some fire in his eyes, showing that he still believes his NCIS team will track them down and save them. McGee, on the other hand, looks ready to wave the white flag.

Speculations are rife that Gibbs will prioritize the younger man's safety instead of his own. Gibbs' new wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman), is waiting for him at home. She is pregnant. Gibbs may be thinking that McGee must return to the United States safely for the sake of his family. The NCIS men are entirely at the mercy of the rebels. There is no telling when they will kill them. Escaping is very risky, but Gibbs and McGee will probably have no choice but to run once the opportunity arises.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Anthony DiNozzo Sr. (Robert Wagner) will be back in the new installment. Viewers last saw the character in season 14, when the NCIS teamed up with the Sherlocks. Rumors are also rife that his son Tony (Michael Weatherly) will also appear. The actor has recently hinted that he wants a reunion with his former cast members. Weatherly left the show in 2016.

"NCIS" season 15 will air on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.