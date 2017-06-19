Netflix July 2017 Movies and TV Shows News: What's Coming to and Leaving the Streaming Service Next Month

Netflix subscribers will have a lot to look forward to next month as new shows and movies will be added to the library, but will also be saying goodbye to several titles that will be leaving the streaming service.

According to a Netflix fan website called What's on Netflix, some of the shows coming to the streaming service in July are the first seasons of the Netflix Originals "The Standups," a seven-episode series featuring standup comedians Nate Bargatze, Fortune Feimster, Deon Cole, Dan Soder Nikki Glaser, and Beth Stelling; "Castlevania," an animated adaptation of the video game; "Friends from College," a comedy sitcom that tells the story of six friends from Harvard who reunite in their mid-forties; and "Ozark," a dark drama starring Jason Bateman and which is said to be the Netflix counterpart of "Breaking Bad."

Other new additions to Netflix next month are, "Chasing Coral," a documetary about the effects of global warming on coral reefs; "To the Bone," a film starring Keanu Reeves and Lily Collins; and "Ari Shaffir: Double Negative," a two-episode standup comedy special.

"Chelsea" will also be back with new episodes every Friday.

On the other hand, there are also several titles that will no longer be available in the Netflix library in July. As per Inquisitr, some of the shows leaving the streaming service are five seasons of "Ghost Whisperer," three seasons of "Saving Grace," four seasons of "The Glades," two seasons of "Witches of the East End," one season of "Mystery Files," and old telenovelas, such as "Maria la del Barrio," "La Usurpadora," "Rubi," "Vecinos," "Una Familia de Diez," and many more.

In other news, Netflix is once again joining the Net Neutrality Day of Action on July 12. It is an online event organized by Fight for the Future, which is also being supported by internet giants like Amazon, Vimeo, and Kickstarter.

Last week, the streaming service announced via Twitter that they have renewed their commitment to the pro-net neutrality activism event, saying: "Netflix will never outgrow the fight for #NetNeutrality. Everyone deserves an open Internet."

Netflix will never outgrow the fight for #NetNeutrality. Everyone deserves an open Internet. https://t.co/iHfQUjfq2x — Netflix US (@netflix) June 15, 2017

According to BattleForTheNet.com, this movement is for the voices of internet users to be heard and prevent the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from destroying net neutrality and giving big cable companies full control over what people do and see on the internet.