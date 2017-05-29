Netflix June 2017 New Movies, TV Shows: 'Orange Is the New Black,' 'Moana,' and 'Trolls' Coming This June

What is new on Netflix this June? Find out what is in store for patrons of the world's-leading subscription service this June.

REUTERS/Mike Blake Netflix new releases for June includes ''Zodiac," "The Sixth Sense," among others.

From the 1st of June down to the 30th, subscribers of Netflix should expect to see new titles added to the roster. Netflix kicks off the month with a variety of titles. The list includes "13 Going on 30," "Zodiac," and "The Sixth Sense." These titles will be arriving this June 1. As for the TV shows, on the same day, viewers can expect the service to add the fifth season of The CW's "Arrow," the second season of "Mutant Busters," and more.

A total of 31 titles will be added on the first day of the month.

Subscribers should rejoice as they will be receiving relatively new titles this June. For instance, Dreamworks' colorful and fluffy "Trolls" is coming to Netflix on June 7. To add, the much-awaited fifth season of the Netflix Original Series "Orange Is the New Black" will be premiering this June 9. Meanwhile, on the 17th, ABC's hit medical drama series "Grey's Anatomy" season 13 will be added to the roster. The show wrapped up its latest season just this May 18. Another title that fans should be excited about is Disney's animated musical film "Moana."

While new titles will be added, a number of shows will also be removed from the service. Subscribers should be sure to catch them while they can. Throughout the month, Netflix will be removing shows. On day one, the company will be removing "Serendipity," "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," "The Prince & Me," and "The Little Rascals," among others. 21 titles will be taken out from the roster on the first day. More will follow.

A few of the TV shows that will be deleted include the entire seasons 1–8 of "CSI: New York," season 1 of "Bob the Builder," and season 1 of "Killer Couples."

