Netflix Miniseries 'Alias Grace' Release Date News: TV Adaptation of Award Winning Novel to Premiere on Streaming Site on Nov. 3

Twitter/CBCManitoba A promo still of the sneak preview of "Alias Grace," as featured on the CBC Twitter feed.

"Alias Grace," a miniseries adaptation of the award-winning novel by Margaret Atwood of the same title, is set to premiere on Netflix on Nov. 3. A new teaser trailer has also been released by the streaming service last Monday, July 24.

The show will also be available in Canada as an on-air broadcast by CBC, according to the press release posted by Netflix on Monday. The historical drama will premiere on CBC earlier, on Sept. 25. The show will stream worldwide on Netflix later on Nov. 3.

Based on a story by Margaret Atwood, the period drama is set in the 1800s in Canada, and it follows the story of Grace Marks (Sarah Gadon), a poor young Irish woman who immigrated to Upper Canada.

There, she served as a domestic servant until she was convicted of murder, following the gruesome death of her employer, Thomas Kinnear, along with his housekeeper, Nancy Montgomery (Anna Paquin).

A stable hand in the household, James McDermott (Kerr Logon), was convicted along with Grace on 1843 as well. He was sentenced to death by hanging, while Grace was sentenced to life in prison in a controversial decision that left a mark in 1840s Canada.

Grace Marks became a household name at that time for her alleged role in the brutal murders, but the conviction was a much-debated one. Was she really involved in the murder, or was she involved as an innocent accessory to the crime? Her story has been a subject of much debate even after her exoneration and freedom after 30 years in prison.

CBC first released an exclusive first look at the opening scene of "Alias Grace" on May 18. A sneak peek of some of the first photos of the series were also released on the same day.

The video below shows the first Netflix teaser trailer of "Alias Grace," coming to streaming service on Friday, Nov. 3.