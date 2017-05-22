Netflix vs Hulu review: Which is the better streaming service?

Over the years, digital streaming media services have become very popular among many viewers. It is easy to navigate, inexpensive and convenient for consumers. Even though there are several streaming networks available, people may still wonder how different they are from each other.

Here are a few guidelines to help viewers decide which streaming service they should get.

Facebook/hulu Promotional image for the Hulu streaming service

Price

Compared to Netflix, Hulu is certainly the better choice for price-conscious viewers. Viewers can sign up for $8 per month; however, Hulu also offers a free version that has fewer episodes of shows and a limited selection of programs.

Netflix is also priced approximately $8 monthly but to access the full digital library, subscribers must pay an extra $8. The company is known for its price hikes in the recent years, leading many subscribers to cancel their membership.



Selection of shows and movies



Even though Hulu is home to many outstanding shows, Netflix certainly has the most popular programs. It is also worth noting that Netflix offers a wider selection of films and series. Netflix has licensing deals with big names in the media production industry such as CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC, Sony and more. Hulu has licensing agreements with popular networks as well but despite its slightly smaller selection, it updates its library more frequently than its rivals.



Netflix The promotional banner for the Netflix comedy series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" season 3

Device compatibility

Netflix is available on various streaming media players, Blu-ray players, TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops and PCs. Subscribers have the option of adding as many different devices as they want, but the number of content materials that can be streamed depends on their chosen plan. Even though Hulu is also available across different platforms (game consoles, TVs, laptops, PCs, tablets), viewers can only stream one content at a time as opposed to Netflix that can stream four at a time.