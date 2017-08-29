Netflix's 'The Punisher' Plot Rumors: Episode Titles Revealed

"The Punisher" looks to be every inch the brooding dark action series straight out of the comics, as a new trailer and the episode titles have evidently been revealed for the upcoming show on Netflix.

Instagram/The Punisher/Marvel A promo image for "The Punisher," as featured on the Netflix show's official Instagram handle.

The official Twitter handle for "The Punisher" tweeted a numbered series of titles, which could be a preview of the upcoming Netflix series. This new show is expected to follow up "The Defenders" in the same vein as the anti-hero action series.

These titles may be a hint at the possible story arc of the first season of "The Punisher," which follows the vengeful life of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), who fans first saw in the second season of "Daredevil."

The list of what could be episode titles starts with "3 a.m.," "Two Dead Men," "Kandahar," "Resupply" and "Gunner." The list goes on to include "The Judas Goat, Crosshairs," "Cold Steel," "Front Toward Enemy" and "Virtue of the Vicious."

"Danger Close," "Home," and "Memento Mori" wraps up this set of titles, which could correspond to the episodes of "The Punisher" coming at a later date. The list ended with a new promo video for the dark action series, which almost hinted at a release date, but not quite.

Fans familiar with the story of "The Punisher" might be able to glean a few tidbits about the upcoming show. "Kandahar," for example, is a place with a special significance to Frank Castle. A city of the same name is situated in Afghanistan and is the place where the anti-hero served during his time with the Marines.

"Memento mori," a grim reminder of Latin roots which literally translates to "remember you must die," caps the list of possible episode titles. This could serve as a message to the Punisher himself, as appropriate for a season finale.

The video below shows a teaser clip for "The Punisher," coming to Netflix at an unspecified date. More details are expected in the coming weeks on the show's social media accounts.