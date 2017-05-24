Netgear NightHawk Firmware: R7000 Router Now Has Remote Data Collection Feature

Netgear's most recent firmware update for its popular Nighthawk R7000 router has just added the collection and uploading of user data to its features.

Facebook/NetgearPromotional photo for Netgear routers

According to reports, the move to include remote data collection came as a result of the glitches that the company had to deal with in its routers the previous year.

To make up for its major security flaws last year, Netgear is now focusing on its high-end router, the Nighthawk R7000.

The company explained that technical data about the functioning and use of their routers and WiFi networks will help Netgear troubleshoot general technical issues more quickly and easily. It will also enable them to think of ways to improve on the router's features, performance, functionality and usability.

Although the said feature is currently only available on the Nighthawk R7000 router, technology enthusiasts can expect the data collection tool to be included in the updates for other Netgear router models in the future.

On its support page, Netgear says that the data it will collect consists of: "information regarding the router's running status; number of devices connected to the router; types of connections; LAN/WAN status; WiFi bands and channels; IP address, MAC address, serial number; similar technical data about the functioning and use of the router and its WiFi network."



In the recent months, consumers have been so concerned about the possible monitoring of their online behavior.

Previously, the Broadband Consumer Privacy Rules in the United States were repealed, resulting in internet service providers being allowed to gather data without getting the permission of the user. The Investigatory Powers Bill in the United Kingdom also now permits government organizations to go through a citizen's browsing history without the need for a warrant.

To address the privacy concerns of many consumers, Netgear has allowed the disabling of its data collection feature. Although it is on by default, users still have the option to turn it off through the router's interface.