New Animated Kids' Movie Tells Story of Jesus' Birth From Animals' Point of View

If you've seen "The Greatest Story Ever Told," the 1965 movie about the life of Jesus Christ starring Max von Sydow as Jesus, there is also another movie—which is definitely not a sequel—whose director is calling as the "greatest story never told."

(PHOTO: SONY PICTURES ANIMATION) The cast of characters in 'The Star.'

Indeed, this nativity story for children has never been told, yet. It's because this is the story about the birth of Jesus Christ—told from the point of view of the donkey and the other animals that came to the manger to visit baby Jesus.

The animated movie that will hit the screen this November is titled "The Star," according to Faithwire.

The movie features a donkey named Bo "who yearns for a life beyond the mill and who ends up escaping and following a star in the sky that leads him to become one of the accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told."

Tim Reckart, director of "The Star," said that although the movie will tell the traditional nativity story, it will be told from Bo and other animals' perspectives.

"That's a story that nobody has told before. We're calling it the greatest story never told," he said.

Executive producer DeVon Franklin said having animals play key roles in the story "gives you some space to infuse creativity."

He said viewers can relate to the characters and pick up some timeless lessons on fulfilling one's purpose in life.

"We all have a destiny, a calling or a purpose ... [often] we don't realize how it is all working towards it," Franklin said. "That's what's kind of great about Bo's journey."

Hopefully, audiences will leave the theater feeling both "hopeful" and "purposeful" after watching "The Star," the producer said.

The movie is not the first animated film about the birth of Jesus. A three-part comedy series was released years back. The first of the series was titled "Nativity!" which was shown in 2009. It was described as "an improvised comedy based around a school nativity play."

This was followed by "Nativity 2: Danger in the Manger," another comedy released in 2012, about a teacher who "has to juggle a pregnant wife and a class of children on a road trip to the National 'Song for Christmas' Competition."

The last was "Nativity 3: Dude, Where's My Donkey?!" which was released in 2014. It's about a teacher who loses his memory and forgets all about Christmas.

One of the biggest faith-based movies ever produced is also about the birth of Jesus. It's simply titled "The Nativity Story," a drama that focuses on the period in Mary and Joseph's life during their journey to Bethlehem for the birth of Jesus. It was released in 2006.