New England Patriots vs Houston Texans Live Stream (Start Time): Watch NFL Playoffs 2017 Football Online

The New England Patriots and the Houston Texans will fight it out at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Saturday for a place in the Conference Championships as the NFL 2017 Playoffs continue with the second of four Divisional Round games.

The Patriots vs Texans game has a scheduled start time of 8.15 p.m. ET and can be watched on TV on the CBS network or online through free live stream (details below).

This will be just the ninth meeting between these two teams, including Playoff games between them. So far the Patriots have been overwhelmingly the team coming out on top in their previous encounters, leading 7-1 overall and 1-0 in the postseason.

These teams previously contested the AFC Divisional Playoffs game in 2012, and on that occasion the Patriots ran out easy winners, besting the Texans 41-28.

Their most recent meeting also went a similar way. They played in Week 3 of this season, and even without Tom Brady, rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett led the team to a 27-0 win over the hapless Texans.

Bill O'Brien will know that his Houston team are up against it today, and it would take an immense effort to pull off a shock here in the Divisional Round. O'Brien has said of the Patriots ahead of the game: "It's a big challenge. It's a team that has done it year in and year out. Last week was only this organization's third playoff win. We've got a big challenge ahead of us."

One fact being thrown around a lot ahead of the game is that the Texans have never won in Foxborough. Also they have lost their last two meetings against the Patriots by a combined score of 54-6. Things do not look good for Houston, but then again, this is the postseason, and stranger things have happened. If New England do not show up in their best form, this Texans team does bring enough and has shown enough this season to cause the Patriots serious problems.

Tom Brady missed the opening weeks of the season but since he has been back he has been in the type of form that has defined his career. Through the season he went 291 of 432 for 3,554 yards and an impressive 28 touchdowns.

On rush, the Patriots have seen LeGarrette Blount destroy defenses throughout the league, and he has gone 1,161 yards on 299 carries for 18 touchdowns.

Opposite Brady, will be Brock Osweiler who went 301 of 510 for 2,957 yards and 18 touchdowns.

For todays game the Patriots again will be big favorites to win through and end the Texans' season. New England have had an excellent season and many are touting them to go all the way.

