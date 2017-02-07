'New Girl' Season 6 Episode 15 Spoilers: Jess Helps Reagan With Nick, Winston Pops the Question to Aly

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The new episode of "New Girl" season 6 will see the show's infamous love triangle involving Nick (Jake Johnson), Reagan (Megan Fox) and Jess (Zooey Deschanel) in full force.

FOXA promotional still from "New Girl" season 6, episode 15, "Glue"

In the upcoming installment, "Glue," Reagan proves she is the best girlfriend in the world by securing a book-signing session for her boyfriend.

While he could not be happier about the news, Nick starts to become anxious about making the event as perfect as it can be. However, his disposition about it is making things worse for him.

Good thing he has someone by his side — Jess. The synopsis for "New Girl" season 6, episode 15 teases that Nick's former flame will help him "boost his confidence."

It is unclear as to how Jess will do so, but some fans believe that this will be an opportunity for the two to rethink about what they had in the past.

After all, Jess appears to be the one who is able to help him despite Reagan around in "New Girl" season 6, episode 15. This could prove that she still knows Nick better than anyone else. However, it is not to be disregarded that Nick has this book-signing session because of his girlfriend.

As this love triangle drama goes on, Winston (Lamorne Morris) takes a big step in his life by popping the question to Aly (Nasim Pedrad). To make sure the big day turns out the way it should be, he seeks the help of Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Cece (Hannah Simone).

If things go well, Valentine's Day will be much sweeter for Winston and Aly. Speaking of which, the special day will actually be the focus of "New Girl" season 6, episode 16.

For the occasion, Nick has Reagan, Schmidt has Cece while Winston has Aly. Jess is currently the only single person in the group. In this episode, she will try to convince them that she is okay with spending the day without someone special.

"New Girl" season 6, episode 15, "Glue," airs Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.