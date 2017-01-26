'New Girl' Season 6 Episode 15 Spoilers: Winston Proposes To Aly In 'Glue'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The upcoming episode of "New Girl" season 6 may see another couple getting engaged and ready to tie the knot as Winston (Lamorne Morris) prepares popping the big question to Aly (guest star Nasim Pedrad).

Facebook/NewGirlonFOX'New Girl' season 6 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Fox.

The synopsis of the new episode, titled "Glue," states that Winston will enlist help from Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Cece (Hannah Simone) when he decides to propose to his girlfriend, Aly. It certainly seems like his proposal is going to be something big, especially since he needs his friends' assistance with it.

Elsewhere, Jess (Zooey Deschanel) will attempt to help Nick (Jake Johnson) with his problem after his girlfriend, Reagan (guest star Megan Fox), arranges a book signing for him. Ever the nervous wreck, Nick panics at the thought of it. Jess, however, will try to make sure that everything goes according to plan by encouraging Nick and helping him with his confidence issues.

It seems like the love triangle among Jess, Nick, and Reagan will start to pick up some steam, especially given the events of the previous episode. Titled "The Hike," Jess found herself breaking up with Robby (Nelson Franklin) after they discovered that they are related.

Jess still clearly has feelings for her ex-boyfriend, Nick, and Reagan's appearance certainly complicates things. Series creator Elizabeth Meriwether previously revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the show will go back to the Nick and Jess storyline.

"For me, it's the heart of the show," she admitted.

Meanwhile, Schmidt and Cece spent the episode being sort-of gracious hosts to Aly's family as they visited her. Winston and Aly's relationship progressed after the former proved to her how much he wanted to be with her, while Schmidt and Cece had a hard time dealing with their guests.

After everything Winston and Aly have been through, are they ready to get married?

"New Girl" season 6 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Fox.