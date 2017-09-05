New Nintendo Profile Reveals Mario Is No Longer a Plumber

(Photo: Nintendo) Mario as seen in "Super Mario Odyssey."

A change has been made in the story of the iconic character Mario, who fans first came to know as the red hat-donning plumber with a heart of gold and heroic instincts.

This is at least what is indicated in the updated official Japanese-language profile for the character that reads per the translation by Kotaku:

All around sporty, whether it's tennis or baseball, soccer or car racing, he [Mario] does everything cool. As a matter of fact, he also seems to have worked as a plumber a long time ago ...

It looks like Mario's work as a plumber is a thing of the past. The abovementioned publication is not all that surprised seeing that he has not been doing stuff that is associated with the job in the games that he appeared in.

Of course, he has been doing a lot of traveling through drainpipes, as gamers see in Mario games, and it looks like his experience with such, working as a plumber, makes it easy for him to successfully do just that.

It was already hinted by Shigeru Miyamoto, who created the Mario franchise, that the character has not been in that line of work as long as fans think.

He revealed to USA Today back in 2018 that Mario was a carpenter when he appeared as Jumpman in the 1981 arcade game "Donkey Kong." It was only when the "Mario Bros." era rolled around that the character was designed as a plumber.

But if the latest profile update for Mario is anything to go by, he has long stopped plumbing. In other games he appeared in, Mario also appeared to be working as a doctor and an astronaut so it looks like the character is a jack of all trades.

As what Miyamoto said in the abovementioned interview, it looks like Mario's career will be based on whatever the situation the game puts him in.