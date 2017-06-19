New Study Indicates Exercise Can Help Prevent Postpartum Depression

A new study has found that postpartum depression can be prevented by exercising regularly during and after pregnancy.

REUTERS/Aaron P. BernsteinExercise can beat postpartum depression, new study reveals.

Postpartum depression is a mood disorder that is associated with childbirth and it has been found to affect both sexes. Symptoms include extreme sadness, anxiety, sleeping pattern problems, and more. Although no one has yet to fully explain why postpartum depression happens, a recent study has found a way to help new parents protect themselves from the potentially toxic and dangerous disorder.

"We expected that physical activity could reduce postpartum depressive symptoms," study co-author Celia Alvarez-Bueno shared. "However, we were pleasantly surprised when we found that exercise after pregnancy also reduced depression among the women who didn't have diagnosable symptoms."

The results of the study are based on the data collected from 932 women who went through 12 controlled exercise trials over the course of their pregnancy. Furthermore, according to the researchers, the positive effects of exercise can be explained by the fact that it is the first thing that people tend to cross off the list of things to do when there is a new baby for fear of endangering their health.

However, postpartum depression is more dangerous to the child.

"The negative consequences of postpartum depression not only affect the mother but also the child, who can suffer poor emotional and cognitive development," added Alvarez-Bueno.

The exercises that were used in the study consisted of simple, low-intensity programs such as stretching and walking. Some also went through a Pilates and yoga program. Although the researchers have yet to give a final recommendation as to the timeline that mothers can follow during and after the pregnancy, the results of the new study are important for those who are anticipating an addition to the family.

Preventing postpartum depression is important not just for the mother but for the entire family as well. The joys of having a new baby cannot be explained, and to fully enjoy that experience, parents must keep in mind to take care of themselves, too, through regular exercise.