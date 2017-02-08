New Tomb Raider Movie Teaser Photos, News Details: See Alicia Vikander Perform Stunts as Lara Croft

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The upcoming "Tomb Raider" movie reboot has just released its first look teaser of the new Lara Croft.

Square EnixLara Croft in Rise of the Tomb Raider video game.

In a series of on-set photos, actress Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina) performs a number of action stunts for her character, Lara Croft, with her hair tied up in a braid and wearing the character's signature low-cut khaki top and tight black trousers.

Held by a wire, Vikander does a number of acts atop a long plank suspended in the air. The scene was reportedly shot at the film's South African set.

The upcoming reboot of the 2001 "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" movie, which starred Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft, is aiming to present an origin story of the franchise.

Director Roar Uthaug was inspired by the 2013 reboot game as it made Lara Croft "a relatable" figure and intends for the movie to do something similar by making the character "feel like a real human being."

"I think we'll want to make people relate to Lara as a character. I'm hoping to bring some of my Norwegian sensibilities to the franchise," Uthaug said during a previous interview with IGN.

The film's plot will revolve around Lara Croft's mission to follow in her father's footsteps as a renowned archaeologist and finish his research, uncovering ancient secrets along the way. However, like the previous "Tomb Raider" films, Croft will find herself entangled in a life-threatening mission that puts her on the edge of survival.

Vikander is joined by Dominic West (The Affair), who is confirmed to play Croft's father, and Daniel Wu (Warcraft: The Beginning), who will portray a ship captain who helps out with Croft's missions. Walton Goggins (Sons of Anarchy) will be the antagonist of the film. The movie is slated to be released on March 16, 2018.

As for gamers, no new "Tomb Raider" video game has been officially announced yet, but speculations point to a possible sequel which may be titled "Shadow of the Tomb Raider."